New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.