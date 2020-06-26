New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $25.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.49. 14,630,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

