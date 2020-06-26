New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 2,321,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,340. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

