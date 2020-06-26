New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. 229,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,684. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

