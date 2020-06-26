New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 143,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $577.83.

ISRG traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.18. 11,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,577. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

