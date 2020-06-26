New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.71 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,284 shares of company stock worth $272,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

DUK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 1,532,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

