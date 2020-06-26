New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 103,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

