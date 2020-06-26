New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,037. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

