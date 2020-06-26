New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,785. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.