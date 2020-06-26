New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,800 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.43. The stock had a trading volume of 261,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,213. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $223.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.