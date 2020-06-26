New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $16.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.61. 318,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.64.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

