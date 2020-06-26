New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.