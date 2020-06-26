New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 14,016,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,680,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

