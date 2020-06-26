New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,054. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,724 shares of company stock valued at $529,851 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

