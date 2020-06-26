New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total transaction of $1,612,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,412 shares of company stock valued at $120,814,534. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $13.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $605.98. 227,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,016. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $646.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

