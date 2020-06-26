New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,700 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,852. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,560. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.