New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 12,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,849. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.