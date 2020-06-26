New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,650 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.81.

NOW stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,514. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.12 and its 200-day moving average is $323.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

