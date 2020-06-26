New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,250 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $170.13. 45,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.