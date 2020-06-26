New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,650 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.74. 51,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $334.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

