New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.58. 34,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

