New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,850 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,920 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dollar General by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 957,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

