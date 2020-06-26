New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $504,354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.57. 261,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,745. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.77.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

