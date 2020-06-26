New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $146.31. The company had a trading volume of 366,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

