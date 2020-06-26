New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.33. 604,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,995. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

