New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,250 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Accenture by 139.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.69.

NYSE ACN traded up $13.96 on Thursday, hitting $215.80. 3,497,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.