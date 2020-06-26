New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.44. The company had a trading volume of 118,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,227. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $718.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,337 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.