New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 1,202,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

