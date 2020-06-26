New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $15.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. 3,980,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

