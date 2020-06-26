New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUPMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,207. New Pacific Metals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

