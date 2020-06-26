New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUPMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,207. New Pacific Metals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
