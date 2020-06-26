Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives $1.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NE. Tudor Pickering cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 138,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,830,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $281.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

