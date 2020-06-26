Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.75. 14,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.46.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

