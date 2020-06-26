NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 246,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

