NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

NYSE HD traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.13. 3,673,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

