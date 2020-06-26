NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.14. 932,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.