NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $13.42 on Thursday, reaching $2,747.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,486.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2,100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

