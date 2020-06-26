NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in L3Harris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 122,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

