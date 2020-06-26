NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

Shares of AMZN traded up $13.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,747.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,783.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,486.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.