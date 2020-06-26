NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 328,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

