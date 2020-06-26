NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.28. 5,900,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,902,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $385.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

