Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Omnicell worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.74. 3,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,371. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

