Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $54.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682,226. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.