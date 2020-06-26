Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 9,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,362. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Orange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,921,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

