Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. FBR & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,831,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.95. 91,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,412. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.87, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

