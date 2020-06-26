Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to $23.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from $34.50 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

