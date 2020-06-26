Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.02.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$258,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,208,165. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$127,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,481. Insiders have sold 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $394,079 in the last three months.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

