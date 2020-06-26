Park Lawn Corp (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.99. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.82.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

