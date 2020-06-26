Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TSE:PLC traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$22.76. 17,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$24.50 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

