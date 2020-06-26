Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) has been assigned a C$24.00 price target by National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLC. Raymond James set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$31.77. The stock has a market cap of $673.24 million and a P/E ratio of 154.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.99.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

