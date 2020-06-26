Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

ACN traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.25. 906,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.84. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $217.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

